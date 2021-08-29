Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Cincinnati Financial worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. 336,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,459. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

