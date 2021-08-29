Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Decreased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,278 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 10.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $164,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Citigroup by 169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

