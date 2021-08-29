Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,002 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Citigroup worth $238,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

