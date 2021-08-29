Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

