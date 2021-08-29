Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,720 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 66,282 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 845,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

