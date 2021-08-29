CKW Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.