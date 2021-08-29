CKW Financial Group Grows Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Matson accounts for 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 463.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Matson by 94.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Matson by 35.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MATX traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 344,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,808. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

