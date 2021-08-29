CKW Financial Group Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CKW Financial Group owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $40,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.