Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $$21.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. Clariant has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

