Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Clearway Energy worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 314,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.98 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

