Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.37. 15,088,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,989,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

