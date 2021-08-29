CloakCoin Price Hits $0.87 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $40,249.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,691,525 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

