Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

