Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the July 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

