CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.11. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

