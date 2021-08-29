CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of CMS Energy worth $48,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

