Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in August

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
CHEOY stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $94.21.
About Cochlear
