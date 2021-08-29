Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

