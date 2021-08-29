Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Hits $912.69 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00010113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $912.69 million and $363.13 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.