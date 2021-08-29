Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in August

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Coles Group stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96. Coles Group has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

