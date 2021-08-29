Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.17% of Colfax worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. 1,308,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,109. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

