Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of CL opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

