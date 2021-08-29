Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,843 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,598,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 2,294,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

