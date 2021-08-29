Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

