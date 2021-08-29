Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Comcast stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Comcast by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

