Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

