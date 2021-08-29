Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 59,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 44,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.