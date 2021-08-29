Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.30 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

