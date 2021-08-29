Comparing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.22% 2.83% Galp Energia, SGPS 0.76% -0.48% -0.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 2.87 -$43.16 million N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.68 -$664.29 million ($0.03) -167.33

Birchcliff Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 6 4 0 2.40

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 105.18%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

