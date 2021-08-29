Comparing Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) & Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ciner Resources and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources $392.20 million 0.64 $11.70 million N/A N/A Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.22 $6.76 million $0.11 123.36

Ciner Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ciner Resources and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciner Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.86%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Ciner Resources and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources 3.02% 4.43% 2.68% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Ciner Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Ciner Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

