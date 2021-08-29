Comparing Ecovyst (ECVT) and Its Peers

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ecovyst to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s peers have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecovyst and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 12.88 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -5.35

Ecovyst’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ecovyst and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecovyst Competitors 242 1037 1328 43 2.44

Ecovyst presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ecovyst Competitors -6.30% 16.28% 4.68%

Summary

Ecovyst peers beat Ecovyst on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

