Comparing Enel (ENLAY) and Its Peers

Enel (OTCMKTS: ENLAY) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enel to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53% Enel Competitors -14.27% 7.41% 2.12%

This table compares Enel and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion $2.66 billion 30.03 Enel Competitors $7.67 billion $589.49 million 14.83

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Enel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 0 6 0 2.50 Enel Competitors 844 3979 3286 92 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Enel’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Enel pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 68.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel rivals beat Enel on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

