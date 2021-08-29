Comparing Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A -13.63% -1.37% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finance Of America Companies and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 1 1 1 3.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Farmhouse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats Farmhouse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

