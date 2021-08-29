Comparing PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PlayAGS and Galileo Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.88 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.70 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Galileo Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PlayAGS and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 39.21%. Galileo Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than PlayAGS.

Risk and Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -18.33% -76.20% -5.36% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Summary

PlayAGS beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

