Comparing PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PPL pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -18.94% 9.50% 2.82% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PPL and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 8 2 0 2.20 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00

PPL currently has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPL and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 2.96 $1.47 billion $2.40 12.18 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

PPL beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment comprises of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.