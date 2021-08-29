Comparing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of China Finance Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Robinhood Markets and China Finance Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 41.82 $7.45 million N/A N/A China Finance Online $40.03 million 0.27 -$10.56 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Robinhood Markets and China Finance Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and China Finance Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A China Finance Online -26.37% -102.82% -13.03%

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats China Finance Online on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co., Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. The company was founded on November 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

