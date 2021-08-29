Comparing The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aiadvertising and The RealReal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.76 -$1.27 million N/A N/A The RealReal $298.27 million 4.06 -$175.83 million ($1.98) -6.68

Aiadvertising has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The RealReal.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and The RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% The RealReal -60.88% -105.14% -29.15%

Volatility and Risk

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RealReal has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aiadvertising and The RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A The RealReal 0 5 7 0 2.58

The RealReal has a consensus price target of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 113.01%. Given The RealReal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The RealReal is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of The RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of The RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The RealReal beats Aiadvertising on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

