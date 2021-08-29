Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Compass alerts:

NYSE:COMP opened at $15.93 on Friday. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.