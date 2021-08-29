Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.81% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. 127,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,282. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $678.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

