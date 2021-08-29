Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 43,335 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Tronox worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE TROX opened at $21.76 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.