Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 6,804 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 385,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 243,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $118.00 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

