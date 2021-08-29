Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 7,145 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Power Integrations worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,545. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.