Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 7,947 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 125.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 122,737 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.92 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

