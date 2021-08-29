Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 96,321 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.