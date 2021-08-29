Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,189.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

