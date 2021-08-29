Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Valmont Industries worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $245.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.76.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.