Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 18,471 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.37% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESE stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.