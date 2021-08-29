Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,989 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.27 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

