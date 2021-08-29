Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 41,304 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,304 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

