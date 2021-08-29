Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 101,335 ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of ICF International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $94.67 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

